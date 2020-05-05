Donald Lee Goodman
Donald Lee Goodman, 81 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family at his side one Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Hospice House
The Barren County native was a son of the late Paul and Ruby Proffitt Goodman. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Goodman. Don was a land surveyor and a designer for the Department of Transportation, a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church and a US Army National Guard Veteran.
His survivors include his wife of 60 years Beverly Goodman; his daughter, Krissy Wilkinson (Doug); two grandsons, Brennan and Bryant Wilkinson; his brother, Ronnie Goodman (Sherry), his sister, Carolyn Morgan (Robert); one sister-in-law, Pat James and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove chapel.
The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104