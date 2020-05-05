0 Shares

Donald Lee Goodman, 81 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family at his side one Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Hospice House

The Barren County native was a son of the late Paul and Ruby Proffitt Goodman. He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Goodman. Don was a land surveyor and a designer for the Department of Transportation, a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church and a US Army National Guard Veteran.

His survivors include his wife of 60 years Beverly Goodman; his daughter, Krissy Wilkinson (Doug); two grandsons, Brennan and Bryant Wilkinson; his brother, Ronnie Goodman (Sherry), his sister, Carolyn Morgan (Robert); one sister-in-law, Pat James and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove chapel.

The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

