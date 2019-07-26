0 Shares

Donald Lee Roddy, 57, of Berea, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence. Donald was born on August 11, 1961 in Indianapolis, Indiana the son of the late Guy Roddy Sr. and Marie “Minnie” (Denton) Mears. Donald was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Roddy; one son, Branden Roddy and wife Courtney of Berea, Kentucky; one daughter, Heather Jeffries and husband Dave of Indianapolis, Indiana; three brothers, Guy Roddy Jr. and wife Jane of Mooresville, Indiana, Roger Roddy and Charles Brockman both of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters, Karen Mann and husband Gary of Mooresville, Indiana and Patricia Naugle of Indianapolis, Indiana; 3 grandchildren also survive.

Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00pm at Anderson – Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Anderson – Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.