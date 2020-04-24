0 Shares

Donald Lew Grant, 80, of Glasgow, KY died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County, KY he was the son of the late John Marion and Linnie Hardwich Grant. He was also preceded in death by a brother Harold Grant.

Mr. Grant was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a Veteran of the U. S. Army and former owner and operator of Grants Appliance in the Temple Hill community of Barren County. He was also a former Lab Technician at Mallory’s in Glasgow. Don was a Foster Parent for 40 years and loved the children he fostered as his own. He was an avid golfer at Fox Hollow Golf Course and loved spending time with his friends there.

Survivors include his wife Edna Maydean Simpson Grant; six children Celesta Templin (Donald), Mike Burton, Mark Grant (Courtney), Dawn “Sissy” Tew (Craig), Shannon Slinker (Geoffrey) and Paula Johnson; 47 grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother Roger Grant (Marsha); a sister Anna Ruth Barnett (Clifford) and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Grant chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Related