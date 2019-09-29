0 Shares

Donella Underwood Bowles, 63, of Glasgow, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Viola Garrett Underwood. Donella was known for her kindness and never finding fault in anyone. She loved to cook and be with her family. She owned and operated Suntan City and Bowles Print and Gift Gallery for over 25 years, though her favorite job was being “Nana.” Since her retirement, she dedicated her days to helping raise her granddaughters and showing sincere love to all those she knew. She attended Crossland Community Church. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Dexter Bowles; 2 daughters, Lacey Ball and husband Joel whom she loved as a son and Meridith Parker; 3 granddaughters who she loved beyond words, Presley Parker, Ellie Grace Ball and Chloe Kate Ball; a brother, Jerry Underwood (Loretta); brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet and Marvin Witcher and Donny and Denise Bowles and her best friend since childhood, Bonnie Pulliam. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Norris.Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 until 8:00 PM and Tuesday morning until time for the service.