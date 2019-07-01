0 Shares

Donita Cassady Lashley, age 57 of Auburn, KY departed this life at her residence on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on September 9, 1961 to Thomas Cassady of Brownsville and the late Chloie Emogene Key Cassady.

Donita was a retired health educator for Western Kentucky University, and a member of Community Church of Franklin.

Besides her father, she leaves to honor her memory— one son, Nicholas Lashley of Bowling Green; one sister, Karen Clines (Johnie) of Brownsville; one brother, Dale Cassady (Kayla) of Bowling Green and one niece, Emily Gibson (Roy) of Bee Spring; three great nephews, Ryan Gibson, Rance Gibson and Ethan Gibson and one great niece, Emma Gibson.

Memorial contributions may be made to: BRASS or Humane Society.

Interment will be in Dit Vincent Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel