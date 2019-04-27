0 Shares

Donna Jean Slayton, 58, of Glasgow passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Donna was born October 11, 1960 to Bill and Marie Likens Slayton; both of whom preceded her in death. She was a faithful attendee of the Westwood Church of Christ.

She is survived by two brothers: Ricky (Eunice) Slayton and Timmy (Pam) Slayton all of Glasgow; two sisters: Janice Shore of Cave City and Teresa Eden of Lafayette, TN; numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Darlene York and Robbie Wood; and one brother, Roger Dale Slayton. Thankfully, Donna was able to spend the last few years in the care of Ricky and Eunice and she brought much love and happiness to everyone around her. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the Shrum Cemetery in Lafayette,TN, where Donna will be laid to rest with her parents. Visitation will be after 12 noon Sunday at the funeral home.