0 Shares

Donna Mae Thompson age 80 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lois Lily Smith. Donna was a homemaker and member of the Revenna Separate Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons. James and Kathy Thompson and Duane and Yancy Thompson. Her grandchildren; Scott Thompson, Kim an Cody White, Brandi Thompson, Bryton Dunnagan, Kaelab Dunnagan, Blade Gilmour and Brass Galbreath. Her great grandchildren; McKinlee White, Branch White, Alexander Prime, Aiden Bradley and Kameron Bush Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Merl Thompson, a brother Frank Lily and a great grandson Kayden White.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Thompson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.