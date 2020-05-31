0 Shares

Donnie Eugene Reed, 65, of the Red Cross Community, died Saturday, May 5,2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. Donnie was born in Glasgow on July 15, 1954 to the late Herbert Reed and Hallie Bellamy Reed who survives. He was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by 3 brothers, Herbert Dennis Reed (Karen) of Albuquerque, NM,

Danny Wayne Reed (Shirley) of Park City, and Timothy Mark Reed (Rita) of Smiths Grove. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private memorial service at the Shiloh Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Reed. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

