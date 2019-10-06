0 Shares

Donnie Hershel Reece, 61, of Paducah and formerly of Glasgow, died Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Paducah, KY. He was born in Louisville, KY the son of the late Roy Reece and Lottie (Priddy) Reece. Mr. Reece farmed and worked in the maintenance department for several years at the LPN School in Glasgow, KY. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Reece of Glasgow and Stephanie Reece (Haley Bryson) of Center, KY; grandchildren, Jake Bryson, Kaitlyn, Noah and Nathaniel Reece; one brother also survives.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters.

The Reece family chose cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.