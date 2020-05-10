0 Shares

Donnie L. Sexton, 72, of Cave City, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Hart County and member of the Cave City Baptist Church. He retired from RR Donnelley and Dart Container. Donnie played the fiddle with two bands, Long Creek Bluegrass and Clifty Creek Bluegrass. He was a woodworker, hunter and fisherman. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sexton and Lera Sexton; one daughter, Tonya Sexton; one grandson, David Council; and one brother, Bobby Sexton.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Edge Sexton of Cave City; two daughters, Leslie Sexton and Sonya Crain (Tony), of Cave City; two sons, Rusty Sexton (Wendy) of Louisville and Robby Sexton (Heather) of Brentwood, TN; nine grandchildren, Daniel Crain (Jordan), Jacob Crain, Sarah Fox (Trent), Leah Crain, Mara Sexton, Jonah Sexton, Ezra Sexton, Jude Sexton, and Luca Sexton; three great-grandchildren, Trayce Crain, Brayden Crain, and Nolan Fox; one sister, Betty Sue Locke (Melvin); one sister-in-law, Lanelle Sexton; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with burial to follow there. The service will be live streamed on Winn Funeral Home’s Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

