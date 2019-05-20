0 Shares

Donnie Ray Thurman, Sr. 73, Glasgow, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late John Paul Thurman and Beulah Angus Murley Thurman. He was attending Walking by Faith Ministers and one of the original members of the Gospel Troubadours.

Survivors include his wife: Marcella Davis Thurman; three sons: Tony (Becky) Thurman, Jason Thurman, and Donnie (Felicia) Thurman, Jr.; Two daughters: Donna (Franklin Tooley) Adams and Savannah Thurman; Eight brothers: Jimmy Dee Thurman, Bobby (Tammy) Thurman, Ronnie (Cindy) Thurman, Charles (Hattie) Thurman, Wayne (Nora) Thurman, Tommy (Glenda) Thurman, Star Thurman and Timmy Thurman; two sisters: Gail (Richard) Medlin and Jewel (Austin) Bryant. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson: Garold Adams, Jr.; one brother: Paul Thurman, Jr.; two sisters: Hazel Day and Barbara Sue Thurman.

Funeral will be 2:00 pm. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.