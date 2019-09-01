0 Shares

Donnie Rich, 83, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, August 30th, while in the company of family, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Donnie was born in Monroe County, KY on April 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Ethel Gertrude (Pickerell) and Jacob Ward Curtis. She married Heb Rich November 6, 1952, who preceded her in death June 26, 2016. She was a homemaker & member of the Corinth Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her, Parents, husband, brothers, Leon, Archie, Jacob Ward & Roy Lee Curtis, half-sister, Earline Birch & step-sister, Mary Jane Warren, and a step-brother, Rooselvet Dubree.

Donnie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn, wife of Robert Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; grandchildren, Terri Lynn & Daniel Gilbert of Lexington, KY & Todd & Amanda Hale of Horse Cave, KY, great-grandchildren, Hensley & Avery Gilbert & Ashlyn & Chandler Veluzat, three half sisters, Pearl Stineberg, of Milford, IL; Tillie Jaskula, of Milford, IL; Ethel Lucht, of Milford, IL.

four half brothers, Joe Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mitchell Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Michael Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Robert Curtis, of Milford, IL;

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM on Monday, September 2nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation, Sunday, September 1st, 2-8 PM & Monday, 6 AM to 11 AM service time at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, KY

Burial will be at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.