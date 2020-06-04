0 Shares

Donnita Faye Young age 68 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Donnita was the daughter of the late Marvin and Delphia Cawthorn Young.

She is survived by one brother Jeff Young of Edmonton. Three sisters. Jewell Hurt of Austin, Indiana. Mary Lou Bryant of Edmonton and Dorothy Cawthorn of Frankton, Indiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; Ernest, Darrell, Marvin Lee, John, James “Bill”, Roy Wayne, Virginia Ann and Henry Earl Young. Rita Bryant and Frances Josephine Smith.

Funeral services for Donnita Young will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Cedar Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis seating for the service will be limited to 33 people.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Miss Young. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

