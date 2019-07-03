0 Shares

Dora Duncan (Gillenwater) Bartley, 101, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 2nd, while in the company of family members, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Dora was born in Monroe County, KY on April 25, 1918, a daughter of the late America Charlotta (Hammer) and William Thomas Gillenwater.

She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. She was Deputy Jailer at Monroe County Jail for 28 years.

On June 20, 1937 she married James Dale Bartley, at the home of G.N. Crowe. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1991.

Dora is survived by five daughters, Nelda Thomas, and husband, Travis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Neva Lou Reagan, and husband, Donald, of Tompkinsville, KY; Madelene Chandler, of Smith Grove, KY; Mary Ruth Lyon, and husband, David, of Tompkinsville, KY; Kathy Bentley, and husband, Robert, of Hermitage, TN. and a son,Tommy Bartley, and wife, Judith of Gamaliel, KY; a daughter-in-law, Lela Bartley, of Cookeville, TN; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, James Dale Bartley, Jr., one grandchild, Bryan Bartley Chandler; one great grandchild, Thomas Scott Gentry; her siblings, Dent, Dan, Doug, Dale, Mitchell and Dave Gillenwater, Della Harlan, Pauline Ferguson, Daisy Chism, Ann Bean and Delpha Rhoton.

Funeral Services will be held at Tompkinsville Church of Christ at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 5th, 2019.

Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Friday 8:00-11:00 A.M. at Tompkinsville Church of Christ. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Monroe County Backpack Program, Tompkinsville Church of Christ, or Harlans Cross Roads Cemetery.