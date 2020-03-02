0 Shares

Dora Heath, 90 of Horse Cave, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday morning at the Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Alfred & Mary Fields Priddy.

She was preceded in death by two sons Basil Lee Heath & Wayne Douglas Heath, three grandchildren Mark Anthony Sims, Jeffery Heath & Tommy Heath, three brothers Hairm, Elzie & Blond Heath and seven sisters

Nora Priddy, Helen Allen, Anna Lee Priddy, Cora Alvey, Margie Willard, Daisy Goodman & Florence Nunn.

Mrs. Heath is survived by:

Three daughters-Dorene Sims Miller & hus. Jerry of Munfordville

Judy Griffith & hus. Arnold of Munfordville & Hazel Check & hus. Bill of Elizabethtown

Two sons-Bobby Heath & wife Bertie of Hodgenville & Randy Heath & wife Patty of Elizabethtown

17 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild

Funeral services for Dora Heath will be 11am Wednesday, March 4 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Bethel Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

