DORA LEE RICHARDS

Dora Lee Richards, 78 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Betty Jane Wells Cowles. She was a seamstress for Fruit of Loom for 44 1/2 years. Dora attended Glendale and Bowling Green Praise & Worship.

Her survivors include her two daughters, Sandra Blair and Betty J. Taylor; two sons, Darrell and Steve Blair; one sister, Mary J. Montgomery; one brother, Donnie Cowles (Joann); 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren including Devon and Dora Thompson. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

 

