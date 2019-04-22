0 Shares

Doris Ann Cross, age 87, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Hart County, a homemaker and loved to cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alyeck Bramlett Jewell & Mary Williams Jewell; two sons, Timothy & Steven Cross; and three sisters, Lola Robertson, Magaline Calhoun and Jeanie Trowbridge.

She is survived by one son, Gary Lee Cross, Sr.; three daughters, Vicki Cross, Melody Cross and Tina Cross; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m.on Friday, the 26th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com