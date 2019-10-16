0 Shares

Doris Ann Richardson, 59, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 15, 2019, due to an apparent massive heart attack. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Joyce on October 11, 2019. Doris and Joyce were the twin daughters of the late Harry R. Richardson and Eugenia Crenshaw Richardson. They were 1979 graduates of Barren County High School. Doris was a Pharmacy Tech at MedCare Pharmacy.

Doris is survived by one daughter, Courtney Gordon; two grandchildren: Hannah Elkins and Keegan Simon; two sisters: Janice Nadile and husband Ronnie, and Carolyn Brooks and husband Dana; two brothers: Bobby Adair Richardson and wife Wendy, and Jeff Richardson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her sister and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Tommy Richardson, Jimmy Richardson, and Larry W. Richardson.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with joint inurnment at the Hiseville Cemetery . Visitation will be from 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.