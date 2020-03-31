0 Shares

Doris Creek Sharp, 91, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence in Glasgow. She was born in Woodburn, KY on August 9, 1928, to the late Dewey Creek and the late Bess Ford Creek. She was a License practical nurse and secretary for Dr. William Wells and Dr. WA Weldon, 48 consecutive years. She was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Sharp Whitlow (Eddie) of Glasgow; great granddaughter, Taryn Riddle of Glasgow ; great great grandchild, Zoe Staples; one brother, Dewey Creek (Bonita) of Bowling Green; sister in law, JoAnn Creek; special caregiver, Peggy Furlong; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded, in death by her husband, whom she marry in August of 1946, Melrose Lee Sharp; one daughter, Melanie Sharp Vance; three brothers, Glen Creek (Phyllis), Her twin brother, Morris Creek and David Creek (JoAnn); one sister, Willow Dene Madison (Hoyt).

A private service for Doris Creek Sharp, will be 1:00pm Friday, April 3rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The funeral celebration for Doris will be live streamed 1:00 pm Friday, April 3rd, where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Mrs. Sharp at www.crowfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a contribution be made to the T.J. Samson Hospice; 1301 North Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42143

