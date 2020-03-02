0 Shares

Doris E. Garrison, age 89, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. She was a native of Hart County. She was a retired teacher, having taught 41 years at Hart Memorial High and Hart County High School. She was a life-long member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. She belonged to the NEA, KEA & Hart County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of OES #252 for over 50 years and a Kentucky Colonel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nobel Garrison & Lillian Garrison Bristow; her brother, Glen Garrison; nephew, Gregory Garrison; and niece-in-law, Marsha Garrison.

She is survived by one nephew, David Garrison, Mt. Washington; two great-nephews, Trenton Garrison of Mt. Washington and Bryan Garrison of Owensboro; two great-nieces, Ashley Stephens (Adam) of Owensboro & Dr. Chelsea Garrison of Louisville; one great-great nephew, Taytum Stephens; one great-great-niece, Raelynn Stephens; one sister-in-law, Joan B. Garrison of Horse Cave; one niece-in-law, Jennifer Garrison of Owensboro; and her loving dog of 12 years, Little Bit.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Horse Cave Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Horse Cave Baptist Church on Tuesday, the 3rd, 1-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Related