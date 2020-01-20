Doris Harrison
Doris Harrison, 88 of Magnolia passed away Monday morning at her home. She was born in Hart County to
the late William Walter Druen & Mary Helen Walsh Druen. Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker and a member of
the Knoxes Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by:
Three sons-Darrell Harrison of Magnolia
Dennis Harrison of Shepherdsville
Billy Harrison of Bonnieville
One brother-Oscar Melvin Druen of Magnolia
One granddaughter-Jennifer Michelle Gipson
Two great-granddaughters-Amber & Brook Gipson
Funeral services for Doris Harrison will be 1pm Saturday, Jan. 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with
burial in the Knoxes Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and will continue after 8am
Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.