Doris Harrison, 88 of Magnolia passed away Monday morning at her home. She was born in Hart County to

the late William Walter Druen & Mary Helen Walsh Druen. Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker and a member of

the Knoxes Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by:

Three sons-Darrell Harrison of Magnolia

Dennis Harrison of Shepherdsville

Billy Harrison of Bonnieville

One brother-Oscar Melvin Druen of Magnolia

One granddaughter-Jennifer Michelle Gipson

Two great-granddaughters-Amber & Brook Gipson

Funeral services for Doris Harrison will be 1pm Saturday, Jan. 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with

burial in the Knoxes Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and will continue after 8am

Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

