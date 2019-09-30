0 Shares

Doris Jean Vance, age 70, of Park City, departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 11, 1949 to the late Aubrey and Alice Hagan Moore. She was married to James Devon “Donnie” Vance, who preceded her in death.

Doris was a financial manager for Western Kentucky University Alumni Relations, and was a member of New Liberty Methodist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Michael Vance (Loretta Goodpaster) of Park City; four grandchildren, Savanna Vance, Destiny Goodpaster, Blake Wooldridge and Jake Wooldridge; two great- grandchildren, Lane Bell and Simon Peterson and one brother, Albert Moore. Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Tony and Kevin Vance; sister, Darlene Madison and brother, George Thomas Moore.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky 42104.

VISITATION

3-8 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019

9-11 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel