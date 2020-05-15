0 Shares

Doris Marie Heavener, 77, Cave City, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born May 24, 1942 in Webster Springs, WV to the late Howard and Goldie Mason Shaver. She was a very talented artist and worked with Family Resources at Barren County Schools. She was a member of the Cave City Christian Church and had belonged to several clubs and organizations in her lifetime.

Survivors include her husband Gerald Heavener, Cave City; a son, Jeff Heavener, Cave City; a grandson, Nelson Heavener, San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by a brother Wally Shaver.

There will be no visitation or funeral as cremation was chosen.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, PO Box 457, Cave City, KY 42127

Please share your condolences with the family at www.BobHuntFuneralChapel.com



