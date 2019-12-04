0 Shares

Dorlis Isenberg Watson, 75, of Tompkinsville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 26, 1944, the daughter of the late Orville and Eula (Turner) Isenberg. She was a homemaker, an avid quilter and a member of Freewill Church of Christ.

She was united in marriage on February 8, 1964, to Ranford Watson who preceded her in death on June 23, 2017.

Dorlis is survived by one son, Michael Watson and wife Stacy; one daughter, Lisa Thomas and husband Eddy; three brothers, Odell Isenberg, Dashiell Isenberg, of Tompkinsville and Joe Isenberg of Moss, Tennessee; two sisters, Catherine Emberton, and Paulette Bartley, of Tompkinsville; five grandchildren, Matthew Watson, Sydney Watson, Joshua Watson, Lindsey Thomas and Logan Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Kylah, Keaston, Karlee, and Benjamin Ranford Watson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joel Isenberg.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 6 at 1:00 PM at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial in the Isenberg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning from 7:00 a.m. until time for the services at 1.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Metcalfe County Elementary School Reading Garden in memory of Dorlis Watson and may be made at the funeral home.

