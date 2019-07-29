0 Shares

Dorman A. Travis, 90, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Glenview Healthcare Center. A native of Daviess County, he was a son of the late Joe and Johnie Ann Read Travis. He was a retired sales supervisor for Field Packing Company.

Survivors include his wife Lucille Norris Travis; one daughter, Susan Travis of Glasgow; one son, David Travis of Owensboro; four grandchildren: April, Heather, Amanda, and Travis; five great-grandchildren: Katie, Lauren, Morgan, Andy, and Camila; one sister, Marlene Henninger of Louisville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Wayne Travis; two brothers: Ralph Travis and Joe Carroll Travis; and one sister, Wardine Weber.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.