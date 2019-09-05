WCLU

DOROTHY DAVIS PARADISE

Dorothy Davis Paradise, age 84 of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Center in Horse Cave, KY.  She was the wife of the late Barney Paradise and of the Baptist faith.  She was a loving mother, homemaker, and a cook at Country Fixins and Druthers for many years.

Dorothy is survived by one daughter Debbi Lindsey (Steve) of Horse Cave, KY; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith of Munfordville, KY, and Justin Lindsey (Kalene) of Murray, KY; and five great grandchildren, Aiden Smith, Raylee Lindsey, Maddox Stamps, Emmalyn Lindsey, and Garrison Lindsey.  One niece, Donna Faye Cox, and one nephew, Earl West, both of Georgetown, KY, also survive.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Davis and Mamie Hester Devore Davis, and her sister, Mary West.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Friday, May 10, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The funeral service will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, with Stephanie Taylor-Cross officiating.  Interment will follow at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.

