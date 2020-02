0 Shares

Dorothy (Dot) Jane Duke, 78, of Park City, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Bowling Green Medical Center.

She is survived by one daughter: Debbie Vernice Emmett; two grandsons: Michael A. McAlister and Vincent P. McAlister; one great-grandson: Tyler M. McAlister; one brother: James (Jim) Savage.

The family has chosen cremation with no survives scheduled at this time. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

