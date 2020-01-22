0 Shares

Dorothy Hogan Vincent, age 90 of Louisville, departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence. The Barren County native was born on August 7, 1929 to the late Allen L. Hogan and Mary Elizabeth Martin Hogan. She was married to the late Wavey F. Vincent.

Dorothy was a retired nursing aide for Mt. Holly and Brownsboro Hills Nursing Homes, and was a member of Clifton Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two daughters whom were her caregivers, Vickie Hoover (Paul) and Gail Harris both of Louisville; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren and two sisters, Violet Lewis of Glasgow and Hazel Gibson of Park City. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Betty Bruce; one son, Danny Vincent; five brothers and one sister.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. # 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

11 AM – 2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

