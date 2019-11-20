0 Shares

Dorothy Louise Turner, 92, of Austin, KY died Monday, November 18, 2019 at her residence. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late James Raymond and Velma Mae Davison Bowles and the wife of the late Eldon “Bill” Turner.

Mrs. Turner was a farmer and homemaker and member of the South Fork Baptist Church. She was known for her being a hard-working wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was truly an example to others and demonstrated daily the fruits of the Spirit: Love, Peace, Faithfulness, Joy, Goodness, Gentleness, Patience, Self-Control, and Kindness to her church, family, and friends.

Survivors include her 3 sons; Tony Turner wife Sue, Terry Turner wife Pat and Charles Ray “Chuck” Turner wife Debbie all of Glasgow; 3 Daughters Carol Harlow husband Dean of Glasgow, Judy Beam husband Daryl and Glenda Pedigo both of Austin; 14 grandchildren Laura Turner, Greg Turner wife Amanda, Kevin Beam wife Mechelle, Angie Hood husband Kevin, Tina Bennett husband Randy, Karla Turner, Jamie Harlow wife Brittany, Brian Turner wife Tammi, Andy Turner wife Lauralee, Josh Turner wife Christina, John Harlow, Jeremy Pedigo wife Amy, Erin Huff husband Adam and Brandi Honeycutt husband Ben; 30 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister Maynell Kidd of La Vergne, TN; 1 brother James “J. W.” Bowles of Glasgow, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 1 sister, Naomi Morgan.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 1:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday morning after 8:00 am until time for service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Turner.

