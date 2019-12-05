0 Shares

Dorothy M. Wilson age 83 of Edmonton passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care.

She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Montie Riddle.

Dorothy retired from the state working as a toll collector where she met a lot of interesting people and made many friendships during her years of service. She had a great love for her family and friends. Dorothy also enjoyed watching old westerns and being outdoors early in the morning taking in the beauty of the day and looking over her flower gardens.

Dorothy was a member of the Penick’s Chapel United Baptist Church. She actively attended the Foundation United Methodist Church until her illness.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Dempsey Wilson, 2 brothers, Ralph and Lloyd Riddle and a granddaughter Vanessa Miller.

She is survived by 8 loving daughters, Pam Anderson (Terry) Garrett, Kim (Keith) Harwood and Patricia Wilson all of Edmonton. Paula Anderson (Virgil) Hodge of Tompkinsville, Karen Dowell (Chuck Groce) and Diane Blank of Glasgow, Julia Vaughan of Arkansas and Rebecca (Pete) McConville of Chicago. 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. A very special nephew Jimmie (Lisa) Wilson and niece Beth (Delaney) Wilson of Edmonton and a host of other very special nephews and nieces.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home with the burial at Edmonton Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday May 13 from 4:00 PM TO 8 PM and after 9:00 AM on Tuesday.

Memorial donations made to the charity of your choice in her honor would be kindly appreciated by the family of such a precious woman who cared so deeply about the needs of others.