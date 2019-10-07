0 Shares

Dorothy Mae Wilson, 86, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at T. J. Samson Hospital. Born in Hart County, she was the daughter of the late George and Molly Belle Gatewood Nuckols and wife of the late Roscoe Wilson. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Leila Alexander and Mammie Nuckols.

Dorothy’s greatest love was for Jesus Christ. She also loved shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her 8 children, Nancy Kirk and husband Malcolm, Jimmy Wilson and wife Anne, Sheila Wilson, James Lee Wilson, Sherry Wilson, Tim Wilson, Tammy Wilson Twyman and Jean Hatchett (Joe); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her 10 siblings, Leonard Nuckols, George Wendell Nuckols, Barry Nuckols, Charles Nuckols, Linda Sharon Hall, Hannabelle Johnson, Janice Johnson, Trisha Nuckols, Paul Nuckols and Cherry Bell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Barlow Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.