Dorothy Marie Conley, 89 of Bowling Green died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Joe Fred and Olivia Mae Jackson Rich and wife of the late John William Conley. She is preceded in death by three sisters, Ellen Ashlock, Catherine Grimes and Thelma Dubree; one brother, Joe Wade Rich. Dorothy was a retired employee of Lord Corporation and a member of Shadyland Church of Christ.

Her survivors include two daughters, Linda Blanchard (Larry) and Teresa Conley; two sons, Johnny Conley (Brenda) and Gaylon Conley (Sue); seven grandchildren, Amy Thomas, Joni Boyden, Matthew Montgomery, Kristen Miller, Brian Montgomery, Chad Montgomery and Katie Conley; ten great grandchildren, Abby and Hailey Boyden, Kaysten and Keagan Thomas, Breanna Payne, Gracie and Paxton Miller, Lilly, Logan and Charlotte Montgomery; one great great grandchild, Kora; one brother, Don Rich (Nelva) and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy deserves a beautiful tribute of her life. However, during these uncertain times a private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com

