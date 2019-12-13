0 Shares

Dorothy Mattingly Key, age 81 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Wednesday, December 11 , 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 24, 1938 to the late Erb and Gladys Collins Mattingly. She is survived by her husband, Walton Key.

Dorothy was a housewife and a member of Sunny Point General Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Gary Key (Jeanne) of Galveston, TX and Scott Key (Jennifer) of The Woodlands, TX; three grandchildren, Lauren Key Butler (Drew), Lindsay Key Croak (Brad) and Caitlin Key; four great-grandchildren, Bear Butler, Field Butler, Millie Croak and Milo Croak; three sisters, Roberta Vance and Bonnie Rodriguez (Ray) both of Florida and Anita Coe (Norman) of Louisville and one brother, Russell Mattingly (Lois) of Sadler. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Donnie Mattingly and two sisters, Alvetta Tomes and Dorlis Whobrey.

Interment will be in Sunny Point Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Sunny Point Cemetery Fund, c/o Buddy Hardin, 2050 Sunfish Sunny Point Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4—8 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019

10 am—2 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

