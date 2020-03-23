0 Shares

Dorothy Pearl Harper age 89 of Edmonton died Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Edis and Ermon Jessie Harper. Dorothy was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one son Chris (Kathy) Harper of Edmonton, two daughters Collene (Eric) Poynter of Glasgow, Teresa (Bobby) Riddle of Burkesville, one sister Margaret (Bobby) Barrett of Randolph, ten grandchildren. Tim Perkins, Tina Blackburn, Stephanie Cash, Shawn Riddle, Christy Holder, Marsha Houchens, Chad Smith, Erica Brown, Sadie Poynter, and Alex Poynter and fifteen grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Junior Harper, two brothers Elam and Clayton Harper, three sisters Louise Garrett, Priscilla Robinson, and Jeanette Sexton.

In light of the current situation with the Covid-19 crisis all services will be private, no food or drinks can be brought into the funeral home and physical contact must follow social distancing of 6 feet. We are very sorry for the inconvenience; but our efforts are to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

