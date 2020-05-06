0 Shares

Douglas Dean Booth, 67, of Smiths Grove passed away at 1:57 PM Monday May 4, 2020 at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

The Edmonson County native was a retired crane operator at NASCO and a member of Big Reedy Church of Christ. After retiring, Doug enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time at his cabin in Metcalfe County. He was a son of the late Jothrey “Jody” Booth and Dehlia Potter Booth.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Angela Ann Jackson Booth; a son, Broc Allen Booth of Brownsville; a daughter, Lacy Ann Booth of Bowling Green; a step son, Brad Alan Vincent (Stacy) of Richmond; three brothers, Ronnie Booth (Sharon) of Campbellsville, Barry Booth (Lisa) of Brownsville and Todd Booth of Oakland; a step granddaughter, Chloe Marie Vincent; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

