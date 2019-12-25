0 Shares

Douglas Lund, age 38, of Glasgow, KY, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The son of the late Robert A. Lund Jr. and Linda (Woodring) Lund, who still survives, he was born October 19, 1981 in Muskegon, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Tena Lund; two stepsons, Charles Kerr Seeley and Alex Kerr Roberts; one brother, Larry Mimms. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Ambrose Mimms.

The family has chosen cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

