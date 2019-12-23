Downtown park proposal presentation planned for Monday evening

1 Shares

Wes Simpson presents ideas at a meeting of the Glasgow City Council Parks and Recreation committee earlier this year. Simpson has led a movement for a downtown park in Glasgow since late June. Photo by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Months of work and thought will be put on the frontline Monday evening as the Glasgow City Council is set to review a proposal for a downtown park.

Wes Simspon has spearheaded the project throughout the year. He garnered public support for a downtown park space in an area between the Glasgow Post Office and a Dollar General store along West Main Street. He originally appeared before the Glasgow City Council June 24.

Since the summer, Simpson and his following have appeared before the City Council and the Parks and Recreation committee of the Council.

Simpson said in an interview on Convergence, a podcast by WCLU Radio and the Glasgow Daily Times, that the goal of the park reaches beyond a point of entertainment for the community.

“You keep it in downtown,” Simpson said. “A lot of people have asked about that. The reason for that is anybody can throw an amphitheater or pavilion in a field. That’s not going to make it unique, and people can just leave.”

Simpson explained the initiative for the park came to increase Glasgow’s originality, specifically downtown, where many local businesses and institutions are established.

Simpson appeared before the Glasgow City Council and Parks and Recreation committee earlier this year. He is the chairman of a committee called the Public/ Private Parks Investigating committee.

The Glasgow City Council approved the committee earlier this year, and Simpson said time has been used to formulate the proposal that Simpson released Sunday evening.

“What we have done there is to try to bring in every single entity that will be either touched by this or affected by this project,” Simpson said. “Or, bring in folks that really have some expertise in finding funding and thinking about how this design needs to be looked at.”

Several city officials became involved with the project after the Council became involved. Such people like Eddie Furlong and Kevin Myatt have assisted the committee with ideas ranging from the parks and recreation side of things to planning and zoning.

“What we’ve done is, really, go step by step into making sure we understand not only the positive aspects, but let’s go ahead and address the things that are out there that need to be answered,” Simpson said. “Let’s not act like it won’t take maintenance and things like that.”

Renderings were released at an earlier committee meeting. Those renderings were drafted by American Engineers.

Simpson said the cost and anticipated maintenance of the entire project has been examined.

“We have a very good idea on what it will cost to maintain the facility, as well as how we can turn revenue from it back into that maintenance,” Simpson said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $3,968,680 and $1.736 million has been pledged thus far. The three contributors are the Bale, Gaunce and Baker families, according to a proposal released Sunday evening.

“That’s where we stand right now is to bring back a proposal to the City Council in hopes that they will approve moving forward with a resolution, to be voted on at the next meeting,” Simpson said.

Several members of the Glasgow City Council have voiced their support in meetings and on social media. However, councilman Terry Bunnell said he’s opposed to a downtown park.

“I just don’t think West Main Street, at that property that the city currently owns, is the best usage for a park,” Bunnell said at a July meeting of the Parks and Recreation committee.

Bunnell has proposed a parking structure be placed in the area for event parking.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. inside Glasgow City Hall.

