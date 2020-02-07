Downtown Park steering committee examines avenues of hiring firms, obtaining blueprints

24 Shares

Wes Simpson, chairperson of the Downtown Park steering committee, looks down a conference table Feb. 6, 2020 as Brandi Button, committee member, speaks.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The newly established Downtown Park steering committee of the Glasgow City Council spent most of the time at its first meeting Thursday in discussion regarding what entity could be hired to begin drafting legitimate prints of the park and amphitheater project.

The committee was formed Jan. 27 at a regular meeting of the Glasgow City Council. The committee includes Councilmembers Chasity Lowery, Marna Kirkpatrick and Wendell Honeycutt; Carolyn Glodfelter, executive director of the Plaza Theatre; Eddie Furlong, director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation; Wes Simpson, a citizen who has led the formation of the Downtown Park; and Brandi Button, director of Sustainable Glasgow.

Lowery was selected by the committee to serve as secretary, and Simpson was selected to chair.

The Council agreed to allocate $15,000 to the committee. That money would ideally be used to obtain blueprints with actual specifications included.

Simpson has worked alongside American Engineers in the last several months. They drafted conceptual drawings that essentially verified the park could be placed downtown in the area Simpson envisioned – across from Green Mechanical Construction and between the Glasgow Post Office and Dollar General store along West Main Street. However, the conceptual drawings do not provide specific measurements and architecture.

“I think what American has provided is good foundational budget pricing,” Simpson said.

Glasgow Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong said he hopes the initial construction and related costs could be assessed for $15,000.

“There’s been other projects similar to this that’s been between 15 and 20,000,” Armstrong said at a Jan. 27, 2020 meeting of the Glasgow City Council. “We have the advantage of having some local engineers that could do this. Plus, we got somebody in house that could work on part of it together and finalize it.”

However, members of the steering committee believe differently. Simpson said American Engineers’ conceptual drawings cost between $20,000 and $25,000.

“I can guarantee it’s going to be more than what we’ve got is what I’m worried about,” Simpson said.

Simpson explained he wanted to gather as much information from bidders about the process before asking the Council for additional money. An RFQ, or request for qualifications, was proposed by Simpson to obtain a selection of bidders for the project.

“I don’t feel comfortable going back to the city council and asking for 70, 60, 50 – whatever we do,” Simpson said. “We would put on that document: ‘here are the things we want to see.’ We could even attach those drawings. ‘This is the kind of design we’re looking for, and we would like to know what kind of projects you’ve done like this.’”

However, Furlong and Lowery said the city typically uses an RFP, or request for proposals, in similar bidding processes. An RFQ differs from an RFP because the qualifications request allows a firm to state its eligibility in relation to a project, whereas an RFP potentially allows a firm to reveal its full plan of construction and costs.

An RFP would enable the committee to see what a design firm might respond to before requesting additional money. That request would be responded to by design/ build firms rather than an individual contractor. The design/ build firms would hire their own contractors, compacting the initial cost, according to Simpson.

An RFQ would require the city to pay for information up front from a design and engineering firm, which would not include a contractor’s cost.

“I think that’s probably our best step is just to see if we have design firms interested, like Brandstetter Carroll,” Simpson said.

Simpson and Furlong agreed to contact American Engineers and Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., respectively, to help the committee understand what the allocated money pay for. Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. designed the Glasgow Parks and Recreation master plan.

Committee members agreed the project would undoubtedly need additional funding beyond the $15,000 allocated.

“I know for a fact it’s going to be more,” Furlong said.

The state government must approve the park’s construction before ground is ever broken. The approval process is extensive, according to Simpson. Furlong said an engineering and architect firm’s drawings would be needed to provide enough information for the state to approve.

The committee also discussed avenues of collecting the private sector’s pledges. WCLU News will feature more coverage of these concepts in a later article.

The Downtown Park steering committee will meet every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Green Mechanical Construction, located at 322 W. Main St. in Glasgow.

