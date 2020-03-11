0 Shares

Dr. Franklin Hayes Holland, age 87, of Cantonment Florida, Formerly of Monroe County passed away Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his beloved family. He is the son of the late Ray Holland and the late Mary E. (Hayes) Holland. Frank is a 1955 graduate of Western Kentucky University and a 1960 graduate of the School of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University. After interning in Campbellsville, KY, he practiced in Leitchfield for 3 years before returning to his native Monroe County where he practiced for 17 years.

In 1980 he was employed as a federal veterinarian with the U.S.

Department of Agriculture until retiring in 1998.

Franklin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ella Jean (Smith) Holland and three children, Stephen Ray (Kim) Holland; Mary Lynn (Neil) McDonald; and Martha Jean Holland, all of Cantonment, FL. He is also survived by one sister, Virginia (Jim) Conder of Louisville, KY, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 niece, and 1 nephew.

Funeral services for Franklin will be held Wednesday, March 18 at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will begin on Tuesday, March 17th after 5:00 p.m. and continue after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials take place of contributions to Gamaliel United Methodist Church in memory of Franklin Holland, and may be made at the funeral home.

