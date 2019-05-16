0 Shares

Dr. Gordon McAlpin, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 15th, at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

Gordon was born in Tompkinsville, KY September 17, 1954, son of Mary Kathleen (Buck) McAlpin, of Tompkinsville and the late Lecile Boyd McAlpin. He married Andrea Moore May 20, 1978. He was a 1973 graduate of Tompkinsville High School, graduated in the 1980 class of the University of Louisville Dental School, was a local dentist & attended the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 40 years, Andrea Moore McAlpin of Tompkinsville,

Three daughters, Hillorey, wife of Dallas Carnahan, of Tompkinsville, KY; Leslie, wife of Josh Ulrich, of Tompkinsville, KY; Caitlin, wife of Matthew Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 Grandchildren & twins on the way, mother, Mary Kathleen (Buck) McAlpin, of Tompkinsville and sister, LeAnn Taylor, of Louisville, KY.

His father and his brother, Roger McAlpin preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 2PM on Sunday, May 19th, with Dr. Mark Hopper officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation, Saturday 4-8 PM. and Sunday 6 AM – 2 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Family request donations to American Cancer Society, First Baptist Church Youth Fund or First Baptist Church Christian Life Center.