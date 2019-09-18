0 Shares

Dr. Lisa Norman-Ray, age 55, of Northtown, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Hart County and a member of the Northtown United Baptist Church. She previously worked for the CDC in Georgia and traveled to Puerto Rico and Jamaica to teach. She wrote research papers, grants and earned her PhD in Sociology from Emory University.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Ray, and her mother, Mary Coates Norman.

She is survived by her father, Donald Norman of Northtown; three siblings, Donnie Norman of Holladay, TN, Joe Norman (Vicki) of Northtown and Loretta Merideth (Steve) of Munfordville; four nieces and nephews, Tracy Norman-Taylor (Kevin)), Joey Norman, Johnny Merideth (Rachel), Brian Merideth (Ashley) and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, the 20th, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.