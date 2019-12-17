0 Shares

Dr. Ray Allen Gibson, 78, Cave City, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. A native of Webster County, he was the son of the late Curtis Ray Gibson and Mildred Allen Gibson Caton.

Dr. Gibson graduated Berea College, followed by the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where he also served his residency in Ob/Gyn . He served in the U S Army where he attained the rank of major. He was the first Ob/Gyn in Barren County, when he came to Glasgow in 1974 and began practicing at the Howard Clinic. He continued to practice in Glasgow until his retirement in 2018. He was well loved and respected throughout the area.

Dr. Gibson has had a lifelong involvement in agriculture; he loved farming and his horses. He was a mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church where he also served for a long time as Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was now Deacon emeritus. Dr. Gibson had a talent of being a great storyteller and came to be known by many as the “Goodnight Weatherman”.

Survivors include his wife Nancy; one daughter, Rachel Muhlenkamp and her husband Chad of Glasgow; two grandchildren: Whit and Micah Muhlenkamp; two step-sisters: Rebecca Luzio of Newburg, IN and Kim Denton of Corydon, KY.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday at the Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 10 am Friday at the church. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

