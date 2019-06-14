WCLU

Driver dragged Kentucky officer through Kroger lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man is accused of trapping a Kentucky trooper’s arm in his car window, dragging the officer through a Kroger parking lot and nearly crashing into other officers.

News outlets report 26-year-old Thomas Trummer Jr. was arrested Thursday in Louisville on charges including third-degree assault. The charges stem from a Tuesday clash between Trummer and the trooper.

Police say a patrolling trooper noticed Trummer slumped over in his car and approached him. They say the trooper had an arm through Trummer’s window when Trummer rolled it up and drove off, dragging the trooper.

An arrest warrant was issued, but Trummer evaded authorities until Thursday when he was confronted by troopers in Louisville. Police say he tried to flee and nearly crashed into police. Charges in that confrontation are pending.

