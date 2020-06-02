Drivers permit appointment begin Tuesday in select counties

53 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The KSP Driver Testing Branch announced Tuesday that it will resume permit testing in select counties, and Barren County is one of them.

In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, we have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test.

Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe and Russell Counties’ number is (270) 746-7419.

For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, please click here.

There you will find a list of current open test locations and the phone number for the KSP Drivers Test Administrator or clerk at each location. Phone lines are limited and KSP anticipates high call volumes.

More information will be distributed as additional counties are added to the list.

Please visit the KSP website periodically to see when your county will begin permit testing. We anticipate an announcement at a later date regarding road tests to begin in July.

