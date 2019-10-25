Drug deal busted in Warren County

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Three people are behind bars after a drug operation in Warren County was busted Oct. 22.

A Warren County Drug Task Force investigation discovered Geneva Beth Johnson, 29, of Bowling Green, sold a controlled substance to Alexander Chant, 20, of Peoria, Arizona. During surveillance of the “deal” police also saw Johnson purchase methamphetamine from her supplier, according to a Oct. 25 news release.

Police say Robert Smith, 40, of Bowling Green, was the supplier.

Johnson was stopped and police found a “trafficking quantity of meth” on Chant. He was also in the car with Johnson.

Chant was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Smith was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Johnson was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Xanax), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All suspects were lodged in the Warren County Jail. The WCDTF says the investigation is expected to be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury “in the near future.”