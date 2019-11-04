0 Shares

Durwood Scott Slinker, 85, of Knob Lick, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born August 27, 1934 in the log house on the family farm in Green County, a son of the late Erastus Glen and Sarah Beatrice Irwin Slinker.

Durwood attended a one-room school and later the Center High School where he also played basketball with his brother Stanley. He served in the U S Army from 1955 to 1957 in Germany. Starting with a “little” tractor and 20 head of Hereford cattle; later changing to dairy cows and starting Slinker Brothers Dairy; his hard work ethic and teachings of family and church led him to become a successful farmer.

Following family heritage dating back to 1896, he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is where he met his wife Emma. They were married in 1959 and sealed August 5, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Survivors include his wife Emma Lee Hatton Slinker; two sons: Gregory Darwin Slinker and wife Cheryl Wilkins, and Geoffrey Scott Slinker and wife Shannon Grant; one daughter, Deeann Lee Slinker and husband Joshua Phelps; twelve grandchildren: Heather Dawn Slinker and husband Shad Studd, David Scott Slinker, Andrew Gregory Slinker, Stephanie Ann Slinker and husband Rafael Anduro, Joseph Scott Slinker and wife Hannah Newren, Rebecca Faye Slinker and husband Steve Carroll, Aaron Grant Slinker, Christopher Lee Slinker and wife Skyley Loughton, Angela Rennee Slinker, Emmaline Lynn Phelps, Liberty Lee Phelps, and Laurie Daniella Grace Phelps; seven great-grandchildren: Thomas Atticus Carroll, Ann Rennee Carroll, Huck Phillips Carroll, Brooklynn Ann Studd, Rylee Jo Studd, Luca Rafael Anduro, and Lucy Mae Slinker; two brothers: Stanley Lovene Slinker and wife Betty Wells, and Melvin Clay Slinker and wife Jeannie Carol Blaydes; one brother-in-law, Charles Newman; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruth Evangeline Elliott and husband Allen Elliott, and Sarah Charlene Newman.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Slinker Family Cemetery, located on the family farm in Green County. Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will provide military honors at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.

