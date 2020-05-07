0 Shares

Duval Hardin, 86, of Roundhill, departed this life on May 4, 2020 at Edmonson Care & Rehab Center. He is survived by his loving wife, Judie Chambers Hardin.

The Edmonson County native was born on December 30, 1933. He was a son of the late Sylvester Hardin and Elva Vincent Hardin. Duval was a U.S. Army veteran and retired drywall hanger. He enjoyed restoring cars and working with his brother Haskell in the garage. He was a friend to all that knew him.

He leaves to honor his memory his daughters Deborah Christ (Terry) and Sharon Green (Brian), granddaughter Beverly Campbell (Kenyatta), grandson Jeremy DePrez (Corinne), great granddaughter Kayla Green, grandsons Brian Green (Felicia) and Kevin Green (Harmony), 2 great granddaughters and one great grandson, his sisters Maphajean White (Seward) and Daphene Phelps and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Haskell Hardin, Rumsey Hardin, Oval Hardin, and sister Pauline Clark.

Expressions of sympathy are welcome in the memory of Duval Hardin to: Cub Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Roy White, 1675 J O Davis Road, Brownsville, KY 42210 or to: Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center Activities Fund, 813 S. Main Street, Brownsville, KY, 42210.

Services will be private. Burial will take place at the Cub Creek Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

