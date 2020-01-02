0 Shares

DyAnna Lynne Kingery, 47, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by one son: Matthew Kingery; her mother: DeLouris A. Casiday; her father: J. D. Casiday and his wife Barbara; four grandchildren: Kynliegh, Makynzie, Brantley and Hunter; one sister: Lea Jewell and her husband David; two nieces: Beverly Jewell (Jen) and Casiday Jewell; one great-niece: Ryan; one great-nephew: Landan; several aunts, uncles, and cousins survive.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Elizabeth Kingery.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. Friday until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses

Related