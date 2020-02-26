0 Shares

Earl A. Tabor, age 86 of Leitchfield, KY passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hardinsburg Health & Rehab.

He was born in Garfield, KY on January 4, 1934 son of Homer and Frances (Basham) Tabor and was married to Elsie (Conner) Tabor.

Mr.Tabor was the first Judge executive in Breckenridge County, taking office in 1978. He was retired from Ky. Department of Transportation, member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Bethel Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Tabor, 5 children; Gretchen Miller, Jeffrey Tabor (Tammy), Greg Tabor (Christy), Greta Hinton and Kellye Hancock (Greg). Other survivors include 2 brothers; Erma Tabor (Louise) and Ronnie Tabor and 1 sister; Hazel Ford (Bud), 13 Grandchildren, 26 Great-grandchildren, 2 Great-great-grandchildren and nephews and his Favorite nieces.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, 2 brothers; Lloyd and Carl Tabor, 1 sister; Brenda Tabor and 2 sons-in-law; Bro. Ron Miller and David Hinton.

VISITATION



4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Watkins-Oller Funeral Home

301 North Main Street

Leitchfield, KY 42754

VISITATION

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Freedom Church Road

Harned, KY 40144

FUNERAL SERVICE

11:00 AM

Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Freedom Church Road

Harned, KY 40144

BURIAL

11:45 AM

Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Freedom Church Road

Harned, KY 40144

Related