Earl A. Tabor
Earl A. Tabor, age 86 of Leitchfield, KY passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hardinsburg Health & Rehab.
He was born in Garfield, KY on January 4, 1934 son of Homer and Frances (Basham) Tabor and was married to Elsie (Conner) Tabor.
Mr.Tabor was the first Judge executive in Breckenridge County, taking office in 1978. He was retired from Ky. Department of Transportation, member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Bethel Fellowship.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Tabor, 5 children; Gretchen Miller, Jeffrey Tabor (Tammy), Greg Tabor (Christy), Greta Hinton and Kellye Hancock (Greg). Other survivors include 2 brothers; Erma Tabor (Louise) and Ronnie Tabor and 1 sister; Hazel Ford (Bud), 13 Grandchildren, 26 Great-grandchildren, 2 Great-great-grandchildren and nephews and his Favorite nieces.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, 2 brothers; Lloyd and Carl Tabor, 1 sister; Brenda Tabor and 2 sons-in-law; Bro. Ron Miller and David Hinton.
VISITATION
Thursday
February 27, 2020
4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Watkins-Oller Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Leitchfield, KY 42754
Friday
February 28, 2020
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Freedom Church Road
Harned, KY 40144
Friday
February 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Freedom Church Road
Harned, KY 40144
Friday
February 28, 2020
11:45 AM
Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Freedom Church Road
Harned, KY 40144