4 Shares

Earl Loyd Estes, 89, passed away at the Medical Center on Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Rocky Hill, Kentucky to the late Oma Cooke Estes and George Bert Estes. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jimmie Wilson. Earl Loyd was a milk hauler for 45 years which included hauling for Dean Foods. He farmed with his family in Smiths Grove. He was a member of Rocky Hill Methodist Church and attended Smiths Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Rector Estes; three sons, Jack Loyd Estes (Diane), Joe Estes, Jeff Estes (Kim); a daughter, Susann Wilson Butler (Devin); eight grandchildren, Stephen Loyd Estes (Heidi), Mary Kaylen Estes, Lauren Estes Collins( Rodney), Drew Estes, Hannah Estes Johnson (Michael), Halle Estes, Corbin Wilson, Lindsey Wilson Blevins (Meritt); two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Hayden Estes; sister-in-law, Patsy Watkins; several nieces and nephews. Earl Loyd will be greatly missed by his family and friends in the community.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Smiths Grove Baptist Church building fund